Fold your way to happiness | The Art of Origami

TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) — Spooky season is officially over after Sunday night's Halloween festivities, which means that it's up to Mariah Carey to let us know whether it's time to start getting festive for Christmas.

The singer, crowned by some as the Queen of Christmas, ushered in the cheeriest time of the year on social media by smashing pumpkins to her iconic hit "All I Want for Christmas is You," a Christmas staple since its release in 1994.