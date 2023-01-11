Innovators and investors from around the country and the world are coming to Tampa Bay for the annual Synapse Summit.

More than 6,000 attendees, 800 investors and venture capitalists, 300 exhibitors and 150 speakers are coming to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2023 to inspire and energize the thriving, global innovation ecosystem by facilitating impactful connections.

Synapse Summit 2023 will feature unique keynote speakers, including Ally Love, a global ambassador with Peloton and entrepreneur; Steve Case the co-founder of AOL and chairman and CEO of Revolution; and Phoebe Miles the daughter of Gatorade inventor and co-founder of the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention.

Dr. Andy Hafer, the Co-Founder of Synapse, Johnny Crowder the Founder & CEO, Cope Notes and Danielle Rushton the lead Designer & CEO, Wherewithal joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what to expect at the summit and how being involved has catapulted businesses to the next level.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen in Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





