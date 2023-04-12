Steve Knobl Ph.D., Executive Director of the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the importance of Florida Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten programs or VPK for all families with young children from birth to age 4.

For more information about Florida VPK, call Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties toll free number 866-797-9444 or visit their website www.elcph.org. Click on Families page and scroll to Florida VPK section.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.