Florida man on 400 plus paddle board journey to help foster kids

Nicholas Holzerland is paddleboarding around the state of Florida and into the Bahamas to raise money for Crossroads Hope Academy, a local foster home in his community. He joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom before embarking on his journey.
by: Gayle GuyardoPosted: / Updated:
