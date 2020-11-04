LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida man on 400 plus paddle board journey to help foster kids

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Holzerland is paddleboarding around the state of Florida and into the Bahamas to raise money for Crossroads Hope Academy, a local foster home in his community. He joins Gayle Guyardo and Bloom before embarking on his journey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss