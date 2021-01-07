LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Float therapy helps with stress, anxiety and sleepless nights

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A growing body of research is showingflotation therapy, the relaxation of floating on top of still salt water is effective in reducing muscle pain and the physical pain connected to psychological stress, including headache, neck and back pain.

Scientist say it can also help people sleep more soundly, and increased levels of serotonin which can help ease the symptoms of PTSD.

In today’s climate of Covid-19, frontline health care workers are using float therapy to relieve major stress.

The owner of St. Pete Salt Works Float Center joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to show how this popular health craze works

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss