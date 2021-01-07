Float therapy helps with stress, anxiety and sleepless nights

A growing body of research is showingflotation therapy, the relaxation of floating on top of still salt water is effective in reducing muscle pain and the physical pain connected to psychological stress, including headache, neck and back pain.

Scientist say it can also help people sleep more soundly, and increased levels of serotonin which can help ease the symptoms of PTSD.



In today’s climate of Covid-19, frontline health care workers are using float therapy to relieve major stress.

The owner of St. Pete Salt Works Float Center joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to show how this popular health craze works