BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Federal prosecutors are recommending a lighter sentence for Allison Mack, the former actress involved with NXIVM, saying she provided "substantial assistance to the government in the investigation and prosecution of others."

Mack, who is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, including the acts of extortion and forced labor. The charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison or 20 years on each count.