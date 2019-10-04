Flexible Fitness (Gym Access) Comes to Tampa

CEO Austin Cohen and Founding Member Justin Turetsky of FlexIt tell BLOOM’s Carissa Galloway about their exciting new mobile app. FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 750 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/ Promo code: WFLA100 (good for free workouts until November 1)