March is TBI Awareness Month, so Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, AKA The Food Whisperer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about foods that support cognitive health, while whipping up a delicious fish taco bowl recipe.

Paleo/Candida Friendly Fish Taco Bowl

1 Lb Wild Salmon (Or Fav Fish)

1 Small Raw Butternut Squash, Shredded In Grater

1 Bunch Lacinato Kale

3 Cloves Garlic

2 Tbsp Anchovy Paste

Olive Oil

1 Tsp Himalayan Salt

2 Tbsp Taco Seasoning

Avocado Cucumber Sauce

1 Small Cucumber, Peeled And Seeded

1 Ripe Medium Avocado

1 Clove Garlic

2 Tsp Chili Seasoning

1 Tsp Ground Cumin

½ Tsp Himalayan Salt

2 Tbsp Lime Juice

Water

½ Bunch Cilantro, Chopped

1 Small Jalapeno (Optional)

Instructions:

Peel And Seed Cucumber. Cut Into Small Pieces. Cut Avocado In Half, Remove Pit, And Cut Into Small Dices In Shell. Rough Chop Cilantro And Jalapeno If Using. Place All Ingredients Except Water In Food Chopper, Cucumber First. Pulse Until Combined And Then Turn On Until Sauce Is Smooth, Adding A Tablespoon Of Water At A Time. Adjust Seasoning And Keep In Jar To Pour Over Taco Bowl When Serving.

