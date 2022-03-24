Christine Ha the first blind contestant and winner of “Masterchef” and neurologist Dr. Mitzoi Joi Williams join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how Christine won the cooking show with a rare eye disease that caused her blindness.

Ha is teaming up with Horizon Therapeutics to raise awareness about the rare condition neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) that caused her sight loss.

