Summer is in full swing – and we’re about to kick off the 4th of July with cookouts – and fireworks.

With new data showing fireworks-related injuries on a significant upward trend the past 15 years – it’s important to know risks to prevent these tragedies.

New data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that consumers are vulnerable, as fireworks-related injuries have been on a significant upward trend over the past 15 years. It’s critical that consumers be aware of the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented.

CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to share a few steps that consumers can take to use fireworks safely this summer:

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

• After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.