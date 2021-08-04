Finding Your Way After Postpartum Depression

Often times, mothers are not told how difficult the postpartum period of motherhood is. Jillian Amodio, the Founder of Moms For Mental Health, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss postpartum depression and give insight into how moms can find their way and seek help.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.