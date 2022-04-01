It is reported by the U.S. Federal Centers for Disease Control that 1 in every 44 children in the country is affected by autism.



Lawyer, mother of three teenage boys, and an internationally renowned autism advocate Lorri Unumb, Esq., who is the CEO of The Council of Autism Service Providers joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to find the right treatment and resources for children on the spectrum.

