Finding the Perfect Work Life Balance

5 time best selling author, entrepreneur and corporate keynote speaker, focusing on customer service and the new and emerging customer economy, Peter Shankman, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about finding balance in the current corporate climate.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.