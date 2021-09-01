Finding The Key to Happiness

(NBC News) — More than two dozen school students in the Sacramento area remain in Afghanistan after the U.S. evacuation ended earlier this week, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

“We can confirm that we currently have 29 students, from 19 families, in Afghanistan,” Raj Rai, director of communication for the school district, said Tuesday, responding on behalf of Superintendent Kent Kern. “We stand ready to support these students and families in whatever way that we can.”