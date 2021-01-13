Finding the best probiotics

Top Tampa Bay stylist Johanna Amarante the owner and cosmetologist at Fabulously Made Salon & Hair Loss Solutions joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about ways to have natural healthy looking hair while you work to slow down hair loss.

Amarante is a hair loss specialist and works with clients to understand why they are losing hair and get to the root of the problem. She also guides clients to hair loss solutions, so they can have the look of healthy hair.