Finding Senior Dogs Forever Homes

Senior dogs, especially those with medical problems or disabilities, face a much greater chance of euthanasia at shelters than younger dogs because it is difficult to find adopters for them due to their shorter additional life expectancy and unknown veterinary costs.



Most of these wonderful senior dogs will be able to live happily with a good quality of life if given a chance.



They make wonderful companions because they are mature, calm and loving.



Noel Kiswiney of “Old Friend Senior Dog Sanctuary”, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share why these pups make such wonderful pets.

