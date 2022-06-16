Tara Beier joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the Nationally Syndicated Health & Wellness show Bloom to share her IVF® journey.



Tara and her husband Chris focused on pursuing their education for the first part of their marriage – but when they decided they were ready for a baby, things didn’t quite go as planned.



Instead, in the span of three years, Chris and Tara faced multiple miscarriages and six failed rounds of IUI.



Tara shares how she and her husband overcame the odds to build their family with effortless IVF®.



Tara’s song “Hero & The Sage”, released during the pandemic, was recently chosen as the call to action song for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ “100 Days. 100 Nurses” campaign to honor nurses on the frontlines.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.