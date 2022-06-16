Susan Lax the author, of “A Heart’s Landscape: An Invitation to the Garden of Moments” on how to unlock a moment of joy in each day, no matter how challenging times may be.

Her book is a beautiful collection of stories, poems, and words from the garden of the author’s heart offer insights, comfort, and healing.

Some days, our hearts or souls can’t find the glasses to see, and we cannot hear our own music. We find ourselves on autopilot, forgetting the preciousness of being and losing touch with our creative spirit. But on other days, our being fills with excitement, magically showing us the miracle of joy

Author Susan Lax joins Gayle Guyardo to share how she explores the gifts of awareness and encourages the reader to be present in the moment.

