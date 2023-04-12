Some older adults may struggle with finding a sense of purpose or meaning in their lives, particularly if they have retired or experienced other significant life changes.



2X TEDx Speaker, Keynoter, Motivational Speaker, and performance coach Debbie Lundberg and Life Coach Desiree Panlilio joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show about how to find purpose as we move through chapters of life.

Without a purpose many people develop feelings of depression and a loss of motivation.

Both agree maintaining social connections, staying active, and finding new sources of meaning and purpose can all contribute to positive psychological health in later life.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







