Having good financial health as you age is very important because it can impact many aspects of your life, including your overall well-being, ability to retire comfortably, and access to healthcare.

Insurance professional Wendy LaTorre and Alex Cleveland a non communicable disease expert and professional consultant in the health care space, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with some of the pitfalls seniors encounter who truly belief they have planned for the future.

Here are some reasons why having good financial health is important as you age:

Retirement: As you age, your ability to work and earn income may decrease, and you may rely on retirement savings or government benefits to support yourself. Having good financial health can help ensure that you have enough savings to retire comfortably and enjoy your golden years without financial stress.

Healthcare: As you age, you may experience more health problems and require more medical care. Good financial health can help ensure that you can afford medical expenses, including insurance premiums, co-payments, and out-of-pocket costs.

Long-term care: Many older adults require long-term care, either in their own homes or in assisted living facilities. Good financial health can help ensure that you can afford these services, which can be expensive.

Family support: As you age, you may want to support your children or other family members financially. Good financial health can help ensure that you have the resources to do so without jeopardizing your own financial security.

Legacy: Many older adults want to leave a financial legacy for their children or other loved ones. Good financial health can help ensure that you have the resources to do so, whether through inheritance or other means.

In summary, having good financial health as you age is important for your overall well-being, retirement, healthcare, long-term care, family support, and legacy. By planning ahead, managing your finances carefully, and making informed decisions, you can improve your financial health and enjoy a secure and comfortable retirement.

