Although inflation is impacting a majority of Americans, but there are ways to change your spending habits to beat inflation.



Author Jay Menez who developed a framework of easy-to-apply mindsets that you can use to gain the mental fortitude, clarity, creativity, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to approach your finances to ease the anxiety triggered by the ongoing inflation.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

