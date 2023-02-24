Chronic fatigue is a condition characterized by persistent, unexplained fatigue that does not improve with rest and may worsen with physical or mental activity. The fatigue is not caused by an underlying medical or psychiatric condition, such as sleep apnea or depression, and is not relieved by sleep or rest.

Symptoms can range from headaches, muscle and joint pain, cognitive difficulties, and sleep disturbances.

The exact cause of chronic fatigue and CFS is not fully understood, but some potential triggers or contributors to chronic fatigue include viral infections, immune dysfunction, hormonal imbalances, and psychological stress.

Diagnosis of chronic fatigue and CFS is typically based on a thorough medical history, physical exam, and exclusion of other possible causes of fatigue. There are currently no specific medical tests for CFS, and diagnosis can be challenging.

The author of “Take Good Care of Yourself, Simple Things You Can Do Right Now!”, Karen Rose, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how she was able to overcome chronic fatigue.

