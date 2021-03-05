Fight the Human Tendency to Focus on the Negative

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Research shows our brain has the tendency to focus more on negative thoughts than positive ones.

Licensed mental health counselor, Carolyn McNulty, with McNulty Counseling joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about ways to be more positive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss