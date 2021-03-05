Fight the Human Tendency to Focus on the Negative

Research shows our brain has the tendency to focus more on negative thoughts than positive ones.
Licensed mental health counselor, Carolyn McNulty, with McNulty Counseling joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about ways to be more positive.
