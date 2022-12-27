Chef Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to fight inflation in the kitchen.



She shared a tasty recipe while on the show!



Zesty Grilled Chicken Taco Salad Bowl

serves 4

For the bowls

1 1⁄2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 cup marinade (See Recipe)

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1 large head of romaine, rinsed, dried, and chopped

1 cup cooked grain or rice (I prefer Quinoa)

1 cup black beans drained and rinsed

1 cup corn (optional)

Avocado Salsa Recipe –

12 grape tomatoes quartered

2 green onions sliced thin

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded membrane removed and sliced thin

1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro

1 avocado diced

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Zest and juice from one lime Chipotle lime dressing (see below)

• Marinate the chicken for at least 45minutes up to 3 hours, before grilling.

• Preheat grill or grill pan on medium high, approximately 400 degrees.

• Remove the chicken from the marinade and season with salt, cumin, and chili powder.

• Once grill is hot adding the chicken to the grill and cook for 4-6 minutes per side.

• Remove chicken from grill and let rest while assembling bowl.

• To assemble the bowls, divide the romaine evenly between the bowls and

sprinkle each bowl with the grain. Top with the beans.

• In a separate bowl add the tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado salt, lime zest, and juice. Toss and taste for additional salt.

• Sprinkle over each salad.

• Slice the chicken and top each bowl with the chicken. • Drizzle with dressing right before serving.

• Note- If you are choosing to add corn to your salad, grill two ears of corn at the time you are grilling the chicken to grill the corn simply rub with olive oil and salt and turning every 3-4 minutes till all sides of the corn have charred slightly approximately 12 minutes.



Zesty Lime Marinade for Chicken:

• 1⁄4 cup olive oil

• 4 large limes juice and zest from

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 3 teaspoon cumin

• 1⁄2 teaspoon paprika

• 1 1⁄4 teaspoon chili powder

• Salt and pepper

• Whisk all the ingredients together, add to a large zipper bag.

• Add chicken to bag and marinade. ( Marinate 45 minutes min. up to 3 hours)

Chipotle Lime Dressing

• 2 large limes juice and zest from

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon chipotle chili in adobo, chopped

• 1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro

• 2 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1⁄2 cup of olive oil



Place all the ingredients except the oil into a blender, with the blender on low slowly drizzle the olive oil into the blender. Increase the speed to high for 30 seconds after all the oil is added. Taste for additional salt.



