Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes sufferers extreme pain all over the body, as well as sleep issues, fatigue and, in many cases, can lead to mental and emotional distress.



The Centers For Disease Control says the cause of fibromyalgia is unknown



Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, who is a board certified internist and nationally known expert in the fields of chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, sleep and pain, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why the disease is so difficult to diagnose and shares cures and treatments that may help ease the discomforts of fibromyalgia.



Dr. T, as his patients fondly call him, has authored numerous books including the best-selling From Fatigued to Fantastic! (now in its 4th edition). He is the lead author of numerous studies on effective treatment for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, and one study on effective treatment of autism using NAET. He also developed the popular free smartphone app “Cures A-Z.”

