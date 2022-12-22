Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, Joy Bauer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with festive treats you can make with the kids for the holidays.

STAWBERRY SANTAS:

This recipe makes 6 Santa’s.

INGREDIENTS:

6 strawberries

½ cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt*

12 mini chocolate chips

*You can also use part-skim ricotta cheese mixed with a dash of sugar or honey.

PREPARATION:

Slice stems off the strawberries. Slice the tip of the strawberry off, about ¼ inch.

Drain any liquid from yogurt (or ricotta cheese)—then add yogurt to a piping bag (or small plastic bag and cut off the tip). Pipe ~1 Tablespoon of the yogurt on the base of the strawberry. Place the Santa “hat” on top of the yogurt, and then pipe a dot of yogurt for the hat’s pom-pom and two dots as buttons on the base.

Carefully place 2 mini chocolate chip eyes in the yogurt.

Place in fridge to keep chilled until ready to enjoy.

BANANA SNOW-PEOPLE:

This recipe makes 3 Snow People.

INGREDIENTS:

1 large banana

3 skewers

15 mini chocolate chips

3 raspberries

1 small carrot

PREPARATION:

Slice the banana into 9 rounds of even thickness. Carefully slide 3 slices on each wooden skewer, then slide on the raspberry hats.

Lay the snow-people down flat, and place 3 chocolate chip buttons and 2 chocolate chip eyes on each one. To make the carrot nose, cut the carrot into small, thin triangular slices and attach.

ELF PUDDING:

This recipe makes 1 pudding cup.

INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder

6 ounces low-fat vanilla yogurt*

2 candy canes

Mint leaves

Whipped cream, optional

Crushed candy canes, optional

*You can use traditional yogurt for a smooth chocolate pudding taste or Greek yogurt for a tangier taste.

PREPARATION:

Add the cocoa powder to the yogurt and stir vigorously until well mixed.

Stick the two candy canes upside in the pudding to resemble “elf legs.” Using your finger, gently wet the top of the candy canes with a drop of water and stick a small mint leaf to each candy cane (for the elf foot).

Garnish with optional whipped cream and crushed candy cane over the top.

