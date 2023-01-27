The Fun Foodie Mama, Kiva Williams, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a few festive Gasparilla foods.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Skewers

1 pack of chicken breast (cubed)

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp of cumin

2 tbsp of turmeric

1 pack of wooden skewers

DIRECTIONS: Combine ingredients, marinate overnight or at least 30min. Grill over medium heat for 7-10 min on each side.

Mini Naan flatbread Pizza

1 pack of naan flatbread

1 jar of marinara sauce

Olive oil

1 package of shredded mozzarella cheese

Assorted veggies (red onions, pepper, spinach

DIRECTIONS: Drizzle 1 tsp of olive oil over naan flatbread, add a generous amount of marinara sauce, veggies & cheese. Bake on low broil for 5-7 minutes.

Strawberry Mocktail Spritzer

1 package of Florida strawberries

1 can of seltzer water

1 tbsp of sugar in the raw

1 cup of ice

Juice from one lime

DIRECTIONS: Blend ½ of the package of strawberries, set the other half aside for garnish. Combine blended strawberries, sugar and lime juice together. In a 12oz mason jar fill to the top with ice, add 6-8 oz of seltzer water. Pour ½ of the strawberry concoction into jar. Garnish with strawberries. Makes 2 servings.

