Fertility Coach, Erica Hoke, the author “Infertility Success: MORE Stories of Help and Hope for Your Journey”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share stories of hope for viewers struggling with infertility.

“Just because a doctor tells you they can’t help you doesn’t mean you can’t get pregnant.” said Hoke.

She explained her book, “Infertility Success” is an inspirational collaboration of 20 women’s stories of overcoming infertility, many despite being told that they would never have children.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







