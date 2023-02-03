Chiropractor and Acupuncturist Dr. Cathleen L. Gerenger joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how acupuncture can promote fertility.

Dr. Gerenger also discussed the Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) testing for women experiencing difficulty conceiving or battling fertility issues.

An AMH test gives your doctor a starting point for understanding your chances of conceiving a baby.

Dysregulated thyroid function test is also something Dr. Gerenger recommends, along with turning to fertility promoting foods during a woman’s journey to conceive.

