After suffering from an injury in 2010 while training for the most important marathon of her life, Jennifer Conroyd turned to water running in an effort to continue training.



With no land running the last six weeks of training, Jennifer successfully finished the marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon.



This led her to create Fluid Running, the first-of-its-kind aquatic fitness app and system that brings land running to the deep end of a pool.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom featured the revolutionized system that eliminates the harmful impact traditional workouts may cause, while providing cardiovascular and muscular benefits.



The on-demand audio workouts are coach-led and provide several music-backed, HIIT and running-focused exercises, giving users the ultimate full-body workout with zero impact. Fluid Running is currently in the process of coming out with a shallow water program that will be launched soon.



Fluid Running’s mission is to make people happier and healthier with the gift of its amazing full-body cardiovascular, no impact workouts.



Jennifer Conroyd, a Certified A.C.E. Personal Trainer, Aquatic Exercise Association Instructor and USATF Trained Coach, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share with viewers how to incorporate these workouts in their routine to see positive health outcomes.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



