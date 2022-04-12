Nineteen-year-old Ashley Moberg and her father John traveled to Tampa Bay to watch their favorite team, the New York Yankees during spring training over the weekend.

When the weather took a turn for the worse, the game was cut short and fans, including the Mobergs, were heading back to their cars.

That’s with the father and daughter were struck by lightening.

The two join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how they survived the frightening ordeal.

