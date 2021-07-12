Cosmetic Surgeon and the owner of ArtLipo Plastic Surgery, Dr. Thomas Su, MD, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss the treatment for Lipedema, a condition that causes excess fat to accumulate in the lower part of the body. Lipedema most often involves the buttocks, thighs and calves. The upper arms can also be affected. The condition does not affect the hands or feet.
Fat That Won’t Go Away
Cosmetic Surgeon and the owner of ArtLipo Plastic Surgery, Dr. Thomas Su, MD, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss the treatment for Lipedema, a condition that causes excess fat to accumulate in the lower part of the body. Lipedema most often involves the buttocks, thighs and calves. The upper arms can also be affected. The condition does not affect the hands or feet.