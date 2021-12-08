Fast Tracking Treatment for Kids with Cancer

Dr. Damon Reed the Director of the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at Moffitt, an Associate Member of the Sarcoma Department at Moffitt Cancer Center and an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of South Florida, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, Thomas Mantz President and CEO at Feeding Tampa Bay to discuss targeted treatments for pediatric cancer patients.

