As seen on Bravotv! The 'Great Love Debate' World Tour comes to Sarasota at 'McCurdys Comedy Theater' on January 27th!

It's the 'Guys vs the Gals' in what is called a wild, feisty, hilarious, interactive show on love, sex, dating, and relationships in 2020– and joining us today are two participants ... Brandy Coffey and Julie Fitzpatrick.