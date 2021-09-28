Famous Salvador Dali North American Art Tour Visits Tampa

Madame Christine Argillet came to Tampa Bay to accompany Salvador Dali Collection on Its North American Art Tour.



During the tour through Tampa, Madame Argillet joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show, Bloom, to share how the art gives Dali fans a look at a different side of him that you don’t see at most exhibits.



Her presence in Tampa at the venerable Michael Murphy Gallery MMG GALLERY provided invaluable insights into the collaboration between her father and Dali, and works they produced together.

