Famous Mom Blogger Tiffany Jenkins is Taking Her Show on the Road and Coming to Tampa Bay

Comedian, mom and internet star of “Juggling The Jenkins”, Tiffany Jenkins, talks to host Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about her “My Name Is Not Mom” show coming to Tampa Improv on Friday August 6th, 2021.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.