Famous Comedian Lives with Chronic Skin Condition that is no laughing matter

Beloved T-V personality Vicki Lawrence is best known for her role in the Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family, but she’s also a comedienne and spent the summer touring the country with her “two-woman show.”

But Vicki has a chronic condition that is no laughing matter. Lawrence is one of over one-and-a-half million Americans with a condition called chronic idiopathic urticaria or CIU, also known as chronic spontaneous urticaria or CSU.

She joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about this hard to diagnose condition along side her is allergist Dr. Travis Miller.

