Family or Fiancé | Relationship Coach talks about the pitfalls between engaged couples and disapproving families

Family or Fiancé is a new hit series on the OWN network where engaged couples bring their disapproving families together under one roof for a three-day experiment.

Relationship coach, Tracy Mcmillan, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, about the show and how she helps couples bond, strengthen, resolve their differences and explore new ways to repair family drama.

Family or Fiancé airs Saturday’s at 9 p-m on OWN.

