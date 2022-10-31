Registered Dietician, Gabrielle Tafur, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with three delicious Halloween treats the entire family can make together.

PUMPKIN BROWNIES:

Ingredients:

1 box of traditional brownie mix

1 can of puree pumpkin.

Directions:

Combine ingredients and bake as directed on the box! These will be very dense but make sure to cook to completion as they become fudgier the longer that they sit!

APPLE DONUTS:

Ingredients:

1-2 Apples of choice (larger the better!)

1 cup chocolate or peanut butter

1 tsp coconut oil

Sprinkles, crushed walnuts, or toppings of choice!

Directions:

Slice the apples very thin.

Top with either melted chocolate or peanut butter mixed with a tsp of coconut oil.

Freeze until hardened. Remove from freezer a few minutes prior to being enjoyed!

SPOOKY SPIDER TREATS

Ingredients:

Any type of cookie will work. I prefer to use a simple natural peanut butter oat cooke but you can use homemade cookies, or if you are in a rush, pre-made cookie dough (or even store bought cookies) can work.

Mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Candy Eyes

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Bake Cookies as directed.

As you pull them out of the oven use a teaspoon-measuring spoon to make divots in the middle of the cookie and then allow the cookies to cool completely.

While you are waiting for your cookies to cool, place a cup of chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave them in intervals of 12 seconds until they are completely melted. You will use this melted chocolate to drizzle the legs onto the cookies.

Now place Your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in the middle of the cookie where your divot is. By placing a dap of melted chocolate on the back of the candy eyes, you can then stick them into place on the peanut butter cups. 5. Lastly, use your melted chocolate to drizzle the spiders legs onto the cookies.

