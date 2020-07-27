Family Fun: Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bloom guest host Gayle Guyardo and her daughters have some #familyfun in the kitchen cooking up Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies with a recipe from Chef Whitney Miller of Whitney’s Cookies.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

4 tablespoons (2-ounces) vegan butter or refined coconut oil, at room temperature

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

6 tablespoons raw cane sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 tablespoons aquafaba, cold

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips

Add the vegan butter or coconut oil, brown sugar, cane sugar and vanilla in a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high speed until creamy, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the aquafaba and cream of tartar. Beat until combined.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

In a bowl, combine both flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Whisk until combined.

Beat in the flour mixture until combined.

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Cover bowl and refrigerate for at least two hours or up to overnight.

Using a (1 ½-ounce) cookie scoop, scoop cookie dough and drop on the lined baking sheet. Space at least 2-inches apart.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to sit on pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Makes 12 cookies.