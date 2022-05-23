Doctors and health care professionals are scrambling to navigate the current baby formula shortage and the importance of postnatal care and education.



Lactation Consultant and Manager of Boram Postnatal Retreat, Melissa Kotlen, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with postnatal care and education tips that are essential for new moms in the US to help them with lactation and other ways to care for the baby, which can help with the current crisis of the baby formula shortage.



Kotlen also helped launch the first of its kind Boram Postnatal Retreat in the US.



The Boram Postnatal Retreat is the first ever dedicated postnatal center in the US, which launched in New York over Mother’s Day Weekend 2022. The innovative center, nestled on the 9th floor of the 5* Langham Hotel, features 16 luxe rooms for families and their babies, with key services including a baby room for when parents need rest sans their newest addition, a mother’s lounge for new moms to socialize.

