Faithful: Tech Based Inspiration

Pastor Judah Smith, the chaplain for the Seattle Seahawks joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about new faith based app that lets you tailor your needs during these difficult times.

Faithful is the latest offering from Seventh Spark. We created Faithful to deepen the way people connect with God and to empower positive change through on-demand inspiration and curated content from the world’s best Christian teachers. We aim to make Faithful a space for hope, inspiration, and empowerment, where everyone is always welcome.

Co-founded by well-known entrepreneur Brian Lee (LegalZoom, The Honest Company), Marissa Bell and Lincoln Brown, The Seventh Spark Company is an innovative technology company that provides digital solutions for faith communities. We use our digital expertise to increase connectivity between our partners, their audiences and the world around us. We create dynamic mobile experiences and engaging original content that bring faith into the foreground of every day.

For more information reach out to: info@seventhspark.com