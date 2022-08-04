R

A faith-based organization is on a mission to restore the ocean and the environment by sharing the spiritual wonders of the water and encouraging action to address the many threats facing the aquatic environment.



The founder and c-e-o of Repair the Sea, Rabbi Ed Rosenthal joins Gayle Guyardo on bloom to tell us how we can do our part.



One simple way we can help is by not using single use plastic products and opt for easily compostable products which is both easy and affordable.



Rabbi Ed found a way to distribute the more costly eco-friendly cutlery to thousand of people in the Tampa Bay Region.



