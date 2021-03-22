EZ is Easier for Pool Care!

James Meiser of Meiser Pools discusses EZ Pool with Bloom Guest Host Maggie Rodriguez.

Making 2 minor adjustments to the operation and maintenance of your pool is all it takes to have the healthiest, clearest most enjoyable swimming experience, plus you save tons of money long term. The Meiser Pools system has been developed over the last 25 years and has gone up against every environmental challenge in the book. Simply put, there is not a better way available to maintain the quality and safety of your swimming pool. Visit MeiserPools.com or call 727-655-8807 for more info.