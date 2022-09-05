Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom explores Tampa Bay for the debute of her show on WFLA News Channel 8.





Number 1 on the list is the TECO Line Streetcar. These classic streetcars are reminiscent of ones that traveled the streets of Tampa whisking passengers to and from Ybor City in the late 19th century. It connects Downtown and Channel side to the Ybor City Historic District. Which is our next stop.



Number 2 – Ybor City

Ybor City was established by businessman Vincente Martinez Ybor in 1886 and was for a time the world’s leading supplier of cigars. Influenced by Cuban and Spanish immigrants this neighborhood continues to reflect the cultural heritage of the residents who called this unique Tampa neighborhood home.



Number 3 Tampa’s River Walk



The Tampa Riverwalk is a 2.6-mile-long open space and pedestrian trail along the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida.



Number 4 – Kayaking



As part of her exploration Gayle visited Tampa Bay SUP Stand Up Paddleboarding & Kayaking. Kayaking is a healthy way to explore the waters of Tampa Bay and it’s beautiful backdrop of nature.



Number 5 Tampa’s Bayshore Blvd.



With 4.5 miles of unbroken waterfront sidewalk, Bayshore is the best place in Tampa to be active for walkers, cyclists, runners and inline skaters.

