From ruptures to discomfort, more and more women are shunning breast implants for a more natural look, but for many it’s also about improving their overall health.

Elena Bensonoff the founder of Wholistic Inc., and #1 Amazon Best Seller in Holistic Medicine, who is a pioneer in the field of functional, regenerative, and Quantum medicine, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the growing trend of explants.

Elena began her journey as a Clinical Pharmacist and experienced a profound awakening to the power of holistic treatments during her battle with chronic debilitating asthma.

Now she is working with women to regain their health after having breast implants removed.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen in Over 300 million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



