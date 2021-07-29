Experts Believe Masks are Needed in Schools to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The President of the Florida Chapter of the AAP, Dr. Lisa Gwynn, said the scientific community is in agreement. The best way to protect kids and adults from getting sick is to wear masks, and without them, people will get sick, they’ll be hospitalized and the pandemic will continue to stretch out even longer, Gwynn said.

Gwynn joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to discuss why pediatricians are adamate about students wearing masks this fall.

