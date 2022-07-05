Award-winning adventure romance author, Stacy Gold, gave up her day job as Communications Director of a nonprofit mountain biking organization to write sassy, steamy, contemporary romance novels. Her stories are packed with independent, kick-butt women finding love and adventure in the great outdoors.



When Stacy’s not busy reading or writing, you can find her dancing, laughing, or playing hard in the mountains of Colorado with her wonderful hubby and happy dogs.



Stacy joined the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share more about her latest novel, Wild at Heart, and share tips for summer solo outdoor adventures for women.

