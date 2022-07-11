The importance of teaching our children and young adults how to act and behave in different social settings.

In this era of social media and electronics we are seeing a great loss of social interaction, especially among children and teenagers and we must rescue the great value of manners and social skills in general.

Knowing how to properly interact with others and how to behave in different social settings helps boost self-esteem and build confidence. Etiquette and manners are all about being respectful and kind towards others, as simple as that.

Certified Etiquette Coach, Jackie Pilarte-Ramos the owner of the Tampa Bay Academy of Etiquette joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show, Bloom.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.