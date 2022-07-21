The 7th Annual Epic Chef at the Epicurean benefits Feeding Tampa Bay is back!

Nothing brings us together more than enjoying a meal around the table. It’s where communities come together, important conversations happen, laughter ensues and where lasting memories are made. Each year, Feeding Tampa Bay takes a moment to celebrate local chefs who tirelessly give their time and effort to provide these moments for us.

On Monday, August 1st join to watch Chef Jedd Yudelson/Mise en Place vs. Chef Luis Quezada/Parkshore Grill AND Gayle!

The event will take place at The Epicurean Hotel:

1207 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606

Registration to begin on-site at 6pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Show is live at 6:45pm.

Can’t make it in the theater? Join us in the Epicurean lobby bar or restaurant to mingle with our restaurant partners, catch the livestream of our chefs in action, and indulge in the Epic Chef special – short rib appetizer and craft beer selection – where 100% proceeds benefit our neighbors in need.

Prefer the comfort of home? You can follow the action LIVE each night via Feeding Tampa Bay’s YouTube Channel with the opportunity to take an active role by voting on your favorite chef’s presentation!

Executive Chef, Daniel Graves and Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, External Affairs Officer, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how you can be a part of this event.

